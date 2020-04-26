Welcome to the fourth installment of The Brunswick News collaboration series, Give Me 5, with Community Church senior pastor and religion columnist, David Yarborough.
These videos are a way to chat with some of Glynn County's finest by asking them five questions about what's going on in their world during the COVID-19 health crisis.
In this video, Yarborough chats with Glynn County native and long time educator Scott Spence about how things are going during this time and the upcoming County School Superintendent situation.
Please enjoy the video and let us know what you think!
For more Give Me 5 videos:
Click here for Ep. 1 with Southeast Georgia Health System president and CEO Michael Scherneck and director of the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation Krista Robitz.
Click here for Ep. 2 with PGA Tour pro and St. Simons Island resident, Zach Johnson.
Click here for Ep. 3 with St. Louis Cardinals pitcher, Adam Wainwright.