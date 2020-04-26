  • Provided video/David Yarborough

The Brunswick News religion columnist and St. Simons Island Community Church senior pastor, David Yarborough, right, and Glynn County native and long time educator Scott Spence, left, sit down for a Q&A during the COVID-19 crisis.

Welcome to the fourth installment of The Brunswick News collaboration series, Give Me 5, with Community Church senior pastor and religion columnist, David Yarborough.

These videos are a way to chat with some of Glynn County's finest by asking them five questions about what's going on in their world during the COVID-19 health crisis.

In this video, Yarborough chats with Glynn County native and long time educator Scott Spence about how things are going during this time and the upcoming County School Superintendent situation. 

