Georgia will receive an additional $9.2 million in funding to fight COVID-19.

The funding is on top of the $15 million awarded the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to fight the outbreak.

Both appropriations were authorized as part of the $8.3 billion “Phase One” funding package. Georgia will be receiving more federal funding in coming weeks from the subsequent “Phase Two” and “Phase Three” funding packages.

The announcement of the new funding was made jointly by U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both Georgia Republicans.

“These funds will strengthen our public health capabilities and give our communities the ability to rapidly respond to new cases," Perdue said.

More from this section

County commission sends letter to Gov. Kemp

County commission sends letter to Gov. Kemp

Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning penned a letter to Brian Kemp Monday, taking issue with his decision to roll back local measures intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 in favor of a uniform state policy in the form of an executive order.