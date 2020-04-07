Georgia will receive an additional $9.2 million in funding to fight COVID-19.
The funding is on top of the $15 million awarded the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to fight the outbreak.
Both appropriations were authorized as part of the $8.3 billion “Phase One” funding package. Georgia will be receiving more federal funding in coming weeks from the subsequent “Phase Two” and “Phase Three” funding packages.
The announcement of the new funding was made jointly by U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both Georgia Republicans.
“These funds will strengthen our public health capabilities and give our communities the ability to rapidly respond to new cases," Perdue said.