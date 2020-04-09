Georgia's primary elections and the presidential preference primary elections are being pushed back to June 9, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced today.
The postponement comes at the heels of Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to extend the public health state of emergency until May 13.
Raffensperger said Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Speaker of the House David Ralston concurred with the new primary election date.
Georgians were scheduled to vote in party and general primary elections May 19.
“This decision allows our office and county election officials to continue to put in place contingency plans to ensure that voting can be safe and secure when in-person voting begins and prioritizes the health and safety of voters, county election officials, and poll workers,” Raffensperger said.
Current modeling by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects the COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia will peak around April 24.
"This postponement allows us to provide additional protection and safety resources to county election officials, poll workers, and voters without affecting the November (general) election,” he said.
The voter registration deadline for the June 9 election will be May 11.
Early voting will begin on May 18.
Absentee ballot applications for the upcoming primary election will continue to be accepted and processed by counties even if the application said May 19. Once county election officials properly verify the signature on the application, the voter will be sent an absentee ballot for the primary election.