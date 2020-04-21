The list of things to worry about seems endless lately, and monthly rent payments top the list for many.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created huge economic challenges that have left many without jobs or reduced work hours. As shelter-in-place orders continue in most states, including Georgia, millions of Americans are worried they won’t be able to make their monthly rent payments.
The recently passed federal CARES Act protects some tenants from eviction for nonpayment of rent until July 25. But for the next several months, many tenants will likely have questions, and there will be a higher need for legal assistance among those facing eviction.
The Georgia Legal Services Program, a statewide program with an office in Brunswick, hopes to meet this anticipated need.
It provides civil legal services that aim to create equal access to justice and opportunities out of poverty. The program’s clients include individuals and families with incomes at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level that reside in the 154 Georgia counties outside of metro Atlanta.
Elliott Gillooly, an attorney on the Brunswick based staff, said he hopes tenants are talking to their landlords about delaying rent payments rather than letting the back rent accumulate.
There are some misunderstandings about how the CARES Act applies, he said.
“It does not erase or forgive back rent, Gillooly said. “It only pauses the eviction process.”
A statewide judicial emergency order is currently in place, tolling the time to file an answer and hold dispossessory hearings. The order is set to expire May 14.
Legal servies anticipates a large number of nonpayment eviction actions will be filed once the courts reopen, Gillooly said.
“Many of these tenants should be protected by the eviction moratorium under the federal CARES Act,” he said.
Under the CARES Act, through July 27, no landlord receiving a federal subsidy or who has a federally backed mortgage on rental property can file a dispossessory for nonpayment. After July 27, a 30-day notice to the tenant is required so they can make payment or other arrangements, Gillooly said.
Landlords cannot charge late fees during this period. When the CARES Act moratorium expires, there will be another increase in eviction filings, Gillooly said.
For some tenants, the judicial emergency order will allow just enough time to receive federal stimulus payments of $1,200 per adult and $500 per child through the CARES Act, he said.
“At that point, they could raise the tender defense to nonpayment, which, if done right, requires a landlord to dismiss an eviction case if the tenant pays the past due rent and court fees,” he said. “There is also a significant amount of money approved under the CARES Act for rental assistance, though it will take time for that rental assistance to become available through local sources.”
Attorneys with legal services can answer legal questions surrounding these issues, Gillooly said. They can be reached by calling 1-883-457-7529.
“It’s all sort of crashing down on people all at once,” Gillooly said. “… We are able to assist with issues at hand.”