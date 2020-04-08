Georgia inched closer to 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
Figures released by the Georgia Department of Public Health after noon show the Peach State with 9,901 cases, including 1,993 hospitalized patients, or 13 percent of the total, and 363 deaths, or 3.7 percent of the number of cases reported.
In counties close to Glynn County but in separate health districts, the caseload continues to grow. Brantley reported five cases, Ware 42 cases, Wayne, four cases, and Charlton three cases. Figures include three deaths in Ware and one in Brantley.
The top five counties with the largest number of casualties in the state are Fulton, 1,240 cases (41 deaths); Albany-Doughtery County, 986 (61); DeKalb, 706 (11); Cobb, 588 (25); Gwinnett, 565 (15).
Officials say higher numbers are the result of stepped up testing, which totaled 38,787 at noon Wednesday.