Georgia hospitals will receive $792 million in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services to help combat the COVID-19 outbreak.
It is a portion of $30 billion in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability Act funding being released today by the HHS.
The money is part of the $2 trillion CARES Act Congress approved last month, which included over $100 billion in funding for public health, along with significant sums to back small and large business loans, unemployment insurance supplementation and stimulus checks for individual households.
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., said the money “will be used to treat coronavirus patients and aid in the fight against COVID-19.”
Fellow Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler called the funding “critical” to local hospitals’ efforts to treat the disease.
Both Perdue and Loeffler supported the CARES Act and asked the HHS to consider rural hospitals when delivering funding.