The public school system in Camden County will begin offering free meals to children starting Wednesday while schools remain closed.
Lunch and breakfast will be available for drive-thru or walk-up pickup Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Camden and St. Marys middle schools and Woodbine elementary.
All children are eligible to receive a lunch.
No adults will be allowed to pick up lunches without being accompanied by the child, and no adults will be able to purchase a meal.
The school system asks that drivers remain in their cars during pickup.