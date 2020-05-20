Fourth of July events around the Goldens Isles are getting canned this year due to COVID-19.
Glynn County’s fireworks display on St. Simons Island typically draws a big crowd to Neptune Park, but the local government plans to forego the event this year.
An executive order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp mandates that local authorities enforce a six-foot distance between unrelated people and bans gatherings of more than 10 outright unless the participants are keeping their distance.
Enforcing such rules during an event like July 4th is not feasible for the county, said Glynn County spokesman Matthew Kent.
“For as many people as typically are jammed in there, I don’t know how we can enforce social distancing,” Kent said.
Jekyll Island’s Independence Day event has also been canceled, according to Alexa Orndoff, spokeswoman for the Jekyll Island Authority. She also cited social distancing guidelines from local, state and federal health authorities.
“Island-wide fall and winter events are still being evaluated and visitors are encouraged to check the island events calendar regularly for updates or cancellations as event dates get closer,” Orndoff said.
While the city of Brunswick hasn’t officially announced its intentions, Mayor Cornell Harvey said the city commission will talk about it tonight and likely come to a decision in line with the other two government entities.
“The city manager may recommend we cancel it,” Harvey said.
In Camden County, St. Marys will not celebrate the nation’s birthday for the first time in 51 years as it cancels its annual daylong festival and fireworks display due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual festival, sponsored by the St. Marys Kiwanis Club, typically attracts 20,000 to 25,000 people, many staying for the fireworks display that night.
The fireworks display has been rescheduled for Oct. 3, the day of the St. Marys Rock Shrimp Festival, another daylong event sponsored by the Kiwanis Club that attracts large crowds.