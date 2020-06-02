The Coastal Health District confirmed on Monday the first death in McIntosh County and the second in Glynn County related to COVID-19.
“The individual (in McIntosh County) was a 63-year-old female who had underlying medical conditions,” said Sally Silbermann, public information officer with the health district.
Silbermann said the department was notified on Saturday, but that she did not know on which day the person passed. She could not give any information on the underlying medical conditions the woman suffered from or whether she was hospitalized at the time.
Monday also saw the second death related to COVID-19 in Glynn County, a 90-year-old man who also had underlying conditions, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The department gave no information on conditions he may have suffered from or the time of his passing.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, 16 cases had been reported in McIntosh County and two people were hospitalized with the virus, according to the state health department. Glynn reported 122 cases.
Four people were hospitalized with the disease at the Southeast Georgia Health System hospital in Brunswick as of 3 p.m. Monday.
Statewide, 47,899 cases have been diagnosed as of 7 p.m. Monday, 2,089 of which ended in death. Many succumbing to the virus had preexisting conditions.
Residents are advised to wash hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and to isolate from others if feeling sick.
“We are still really trying to encourage people who are out and about to wear face coverings,” Silbermann said.
That face-covering advisory includes regular trips to the grocery store, pharmacy or gas station, she said.