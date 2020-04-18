The Coastal Health District reported only seven new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.
As of noon today the district has recorded 346 cases of COVID-19 among residents of the eight-county district, up from 339 at noon Friday.
By county, 48 cases were reported in Glynn County, 27 in Camden, four in McIntosh, 177 in Chatham, 32 in Bryan, 31 in Liberty, 25 in Effingham and two in Long.
Glynn County reported one new case in the last 24 hours. No new cases were recorded in McIntosh or Camden counties.
So far, five deaths have been reported in Chatham, two in Bryan and one in Effingham.
Among counties near Glynn, Brantley reported 18 cases while Wayne County reported seven. Two deaths have been reported in Brantley County.
Statewide, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 17,669 new cases in the last 24 hours, a relatively small increase of 475. So far, 673 deaths have been reported.
Tests have been run on 74,208 people in the state, 4,853 of which were conducted in state labs.
Counties in and around the Atlanta metro area continue to report the highest number of recorded cases. The exception is Dougherty County in Southwest Georgia, where 1,406 cases and 91 deaths have been reported.
As with past updates, women make up a higher percentage of cases than men at 54 percent and 44 percent, respectively. Two percent is listed as unknown.
By age group, people ages 18-59 account for 61 percent of cases while those 60 or older make up 34 percent. One percent of cases are minors while 4 percent are listed as unknown.
Residents are reminded to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and stay home if feeling sick.