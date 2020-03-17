The Georgia Department of Natural Resources coastal regional headquarters in Brunswick has implemented social distancing measures in response to the COVID-19 virus.
For those seeking assistance at the licensing counter, only two individuals will be permitted inside the lobby at a time.
Visitors who do not need to use the licensing counter, including individuals with appointments, can directly access the reception counter.
“We are anticipating commercial fisherman will need to visit the office to renew their licenses by the April 1 deadline, and we are taking active measures to limit virus exposure,” said Capt. Chris Hodge, head of Region VI of DNR’s Law Enforcement Division. “
Many of the department's services are offered online, including recreational fishing licenses. For fishing licenses, visit: www.GeorgiaWildlife.com
For permits and other permissions, visit: www.CoastalGaDNR.org/AuthorizationAndPermitsCRD
For more information call CRD directly at 912-264-7218 or visit our website at www.CoastalGaDNR.org.
"We are also happy to print and mail applications and informational material to the public," a spokesperson said.