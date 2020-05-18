While some state-mandated restrictions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 have been lifted, a gathering ban remains in place and means trouble for Memorial Day activities.
“We voted to not do (a ceremony) on Memorial Day,” said Benny Williams, chairman of the Veterans Council of the Golden Isles. “We’re now looking at the Fourth of July.”
Memorial Day is May 25, well within the May 31 expiration date of Gov. Brian Kemp’s last executive order. Among other things, that order bans gatherings of more than 10 people unless six feet of distance is kept between each attendee.
Next week’s canceled event was to be the promised ceremony in the county’s new downtown veterans memorial park, but COVID-19 put a stop to that.
A lot of veterans in the community aren’t happy about it, he said, but delaying what is typically a large gathering is the best option, Williams said.
“It’s the better of two evils,” he said. “The worse evil would be not doing anything at all.”
The date also largely depends on when the county gets around to holding an official dedication for the newly minted park.
“They’re going to hold up on dedicating the park, which means we need to wait until they do that,” Williams said.
“We are going to do Memorial Day one way or another.”
Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning said the delay can’t be helped.
“We’re in the same predicament,” Browning said. “With social distancing, we can’t have groups of more than 10 people. We need to wait for the requirements to relax before people will come out.”
The Golden Isles boasts a large retiree population and older veterans, he said, who are in one of the categories being particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
Rather than rush to hold the dedication, Browning said the county will “bend over backward” to make sure the entire community can attend the dedication if they want to.
“I hope that we find, between now and July Fourth, a time to have a dedication so they can have the Memorial Day ceremony,” Browning said. “I know that sounds like a long ways off, but it’s really not that far off.”
The St. Simons Island Rotary Club’s annual Taps at Twilight is also being affected, but not in the same way. It will be held virtually this year.
“Taps at Twilight has been presented by St. Simons Island Rotary for 29 years,” said Janice Lamattina, one of the event’s organizers. “It’s always free, always hundreds of people gather to share that time of remembrance and honoring veterans.”
Some consideration was given to shutting the entire thing down, given its average attendance, but holding the event, even virtually, is important, she said.
“The Rotary’s feeling was that this, more than other years, we need the opportunity to remember our nation’s values and what we stand for and honor those who sacrificed,” Lamattina said.
While not ideal, she said the new format will allow several additional elements the Rotary normally would not have been able to manage, like a live music performance, additional speakers, a flyover and an appearance by the Tall Ship Lynx.
“It’s still got all those wonderful components we all enjoy — the music, a great speaker, three speakers this time, the moment of remembrance — and I think it’s got some great twists to it as well,” Lamattina said.