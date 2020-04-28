Deaths resulting from COVID-19 remain low in the eight-county Coastal Health District but have passed 1,000 statewide.
Within the last 24 hours, 83 more people died due to the disease putting the statewide total at 1,025, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Statewide, the department reported 24,606 confirmed cases resulting from 140,020 tests as of noon, 4,798 of which were hospitalized.
Within the Coastal Health District, 53 cases were reported in Glynn County, 30 in Camden, four in McIntosh, 208 in Chatham, 49 in Bryan, 37 in Liberty, 34 in Effingham and four in Long.
A total of 12 deaths have also been reported in the district: seven in Chatham County, two in Bryan and one each in Glynn, Camden and Effingham counties.
The number of cases recorded by the district are cumulative and may not reflect the current number of infected persons, according to health department officials.
While the state looks to ease some restrictions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19, residents are still advised to wash hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and to isolate from others if feeling sick.
Anyone who believes they have the disease can contact Southeast Georgia Health System’s COVID-19 screening hotline at 912-466-7222.