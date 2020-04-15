The eight-county Coastal Health District broke 300 cases of COVID-19, rising from 295 on Tuesday to 310 as of noon today.
No new deaths were reported.
By county, Glynn reported 41 cases; Camden, 23; McIntosh, three; Chatham, 160; Bryan, 30; Effingham, 25; Liberty, 26; and Long, two.
Five deaths have been reported in Chatham County, two in Bryan and one in Effingham.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported a total of 14,987 cases in the state, an increase of 764 since noon Tuesday. A little over 64,000 tests have been conducted in the state at the public and commercial labs.
Of the total infections, 2,922 were hospitalized. State authorities attribute 552 deaths to the virus.
Counties in the Atlanta metro area continue to be most affected, with Fulton topping the list of infections at 1,844. Dekalb, Cobb and Gwinnett counties also sit in the top five.
Dougherty County in southwest Georgia comes in at No. 2 but has reported the highest number of deaths related to coronavirus: 83. Albany, the county seat, has been dealing with a large outbreak of COVID-19.
The percentage of cases by age has shifted slightly, with people ages 18-59 taking up a larger and larger share. As of noon today, they accounted for 61 percent of cases, a 1 percent increase over Tuesday.
Minors account for 1 percent while those 60 or older represent 35 percent of cases. Three percent are listed as unknown.
In Georgia, 54 percent of cases are women and 44 percent are men. Two percent are listed as unknown.
Residents are reminded to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and stay home if feeling sick.