The Glynn County Commission plans to release information soon on the Glynn County Police Department’s involvement in the aftermath of the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery and subsequent decisions made by police and county personnel.
“I won’t make any promises. It may come out tomorrow, it may be early next week,” said Chairman Mike Browning at a county commission meeting Thursday night hours before it was announced that there had been two arrests in the case.
Most of what he said came from a statement prepared on behalf of the seven-member commission.
“We are presently working on putting some facts out about the investigation immediately following the incident that happened over in Satilla Shores on that Sunday,” Browning said.
He gave condolences to Arbery’s family and asked the public to rely on the justice system to provide answers.
“It is in the hands of the proper authorities, and we stand by ready to support Tom Durden, the District Attorney for the Atlantic Judicial Circuit, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as they conduct investigations into this case,” Browning said.
The county is taking its time preparing the statement to ensure it doesn’t affect the investigation.
“We hope that people will see then we have done what we’re obligated to do and for our part in this, and others’ parts in this, how this all fits together,” Browning said. “We will lay every bit of that out in the very near future.”
In other business, the commission also voted to cover any shortfall in this year’s budget with the county’s reserves rather than furlough non-public safety employees.
County Manager Alan Ours said work has been ongoing to mitigate the impact COVID-19 could have on the county’s budget since March, and this appeared to be the best way.
The county also put a hold on travel reimbursement and all non-essential spending and is leaving some position unfilled until the outbreak subsides.
“One way to account for it is through furloughs. Seventy percent of the county budget is in personnel,” Ours said.
Furloughing all non-public safety employees for two days over the next two-week pay period would save the county $450,000, he said.
The county is looking at losing millions of dollars in sales tax and bed tax as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Ours explained. March collections were not as bad as he expected — only $100,000 short of March 2019 — but he anticipated April will be the worst month,
On top of tax revenue loss, he said the county has had to spend a lot of money on personal protective equipment and overtime for public safety personnel.
Commissioner Allen Booker brought up the county’s reserves, which include around $15 million in the general coffers and $30 million in a rainy-day fund.
“What are we saving money for? We have a rainy-day fund. This isn’t a rainy day, this is a storm,” Booker said.
Most of his fellows agreed, but commissioner Wayne Neal noted many in the community are also dealing with furloughs and layoffs.
Ultimately, the commission voted 7-0 to pull from reserves rather than furlough employees.
While that may work in the short term, Ours said what happens in the long term will ultimately depend on the economy.
“If the economy doesn’t improve, that’s when we’re going to have a conversation about, not necessarily furloughs, but the level of services we provide,” Ours said.
The commission also voted to impose a humane tethering ordinance, which put restrictions on dogs tied out in residents’ yards.
According to county personnel, humane tethering means the dog’s tether has to weigh less than one 10th of its body weight, the dog has appropriate shelter from the weather, ready access to food and water and regular interaction with people.