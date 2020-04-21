While the number of COVID-19 cases in the Coastal Health District remain relatively small overall, the same might not be said for all counties in the neighboring 16-county Southeast Health District.

Counties with lower head counts than Glynn County are reporting more confirmed coronavirus cases and a virus-related per capita death toll rivaling Chatham County's, the largest population in the eight-county Coastal Health District.

Population counts in this report are for 2018 and are rounded off to the nearest thousand.

At 7 p.m. Monday, Savannah-Chatham County, population 289,000, reported 184 cases and six deaths due to the virus; Brunswick-Glynn County, population 85,000, reported 49 confirmed cases and no deaths.

The following counties in the Southeast Health District reported a high number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19:

• Ware County (population 36,000), county seat Waycross, 60 miles west of Brunswick, 88 cases and six deaths.

• Pierce County (population 19,000), county seat Blackshear, 57 miles west of Brunswick, 51 cases and two deaths.

• Coffee County (population 43,000), county seat Douglas, 98 miles northwest of Brunswick, 83 cases and four deaths.

• Brantley County (population 19,000), county seat Nahunta, 37 miles northwest of Brunswick, also is in the Southeast Health District and reported 20 cases and two deaths.

