Tuesday saw a comparatively low increase in overall cases of COVID-19 in the eight-county Coastal Health District, and no new deaths.
As of noon today the total rose from 287 to 295 in a 24-hour period, according to the district. Eight deaths within the district are attributed to the coronavirus.
By county, Glynn reported 38 cases; Camden, 22; McIntosh, three; Chatham, 156; Bryan, 30; Effingham, 24; Liberty, 20; and Long, two.
Five deaths were reported in Chatham County, two in Bryan and one in Effingham.
The state Department of Health reported that 61,795 people had been tested and 14,223 cases confirmed in Georgia as of noon, 2,769 of which were hospitalized. Coronavirus-related deaths hit 501 today, according to the health department.
One percent of cases are minors, while 60 percent were found among people ages 18-59 and 35 percent in the 60-and-older age range. Four percent are listed as unknown.
Of the total, 54 percent are female, 44 percent male and 2 percent unknown.
As with past department updates, the counties most affected are primarily in the Atlanta metro area., except Dougherty County in southwest Georgia, which sits at No. 2 on the list of confirmed cases. It has seen the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths, largely due to an outbreak in Albany.
Residents are reminded to wash hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and stay home if feeling sick.