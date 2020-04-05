Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to grow in the Coastal Health District, with Camden County showing the largest increase.
Camden confirmations rose from six Saturday to nine by noon Sunday.
Glynn County increased by one for a total of 29, Chatham County by two for a total of 83 and Bryan County by one for a total of 16.
Other counties in coastal remained the same: McIntosh, two; Liberty, 10; and Long one.
Total number of cases of the coronavirus in the eight-county area now stands at 145. The number of deaths remained the same at four -- three in Chatham and one in Bryan.
Statewide, the caseload swelled by 264 for a total of 6,647, including 1,283 hospitalizations, 19 percent of the total, and 211 deaths, three more than yesterday and 3 percent of the total number of cases reported.
In counties closest to Glynn but in separate health districts, Charlton County picked up its second case, Ware County reported 18 and Wayne one. Brantley County has reported no confirmed cases.
The number of deaths in the four counties remained at three, all in the Ware County-Waycross area.
The number of confirmed cases is based on the results of 27,832 tests administered at commercial and public facilities in the state.