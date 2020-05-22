Glynn County commissioners voted Thursday to accept a little under $1.7 million in federal aid to keep the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport running.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, the airport has seen traffic shrink to as low as 5 percent of normal air travel. It has since begun to rebound, but the airport will need help to offset the major losses, Glynn County Airport Commission Executive Director Robert Burr told The News in a recent interview.
The money will come from the CARES Act, a $2 trillion relief package passed in March to help citizens, small and large businesses, local governments and healthcare facilities get through the COVID-19 pandemic. The St. Simons Island airport was awarded $69,000, Burr said.
The money will be used purely to help pay for regular operations and maintenance.
“The county may decline the grant award, however, without this funding the airport will be without sufficient revenue to operate the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport,” a memo from the Glynn County Airport Commission to the county commission states.
The item was on the commission’s consent agenda, which it approved 7-0.
While not managed by the airport commission, the Jekyll Island Airport was awarded $1,000 in CARES Act funding. Airports in Waycross, Jesup and Nahunta are also anticipated to benefit.
In other business, the commission declared this week National Beach Safety Week and voted to refinance a $9.6 million airport bond issued in 2015 to pay for upgrades to and fire protection equipment for the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.
Near the end of the meeting, commissioners entered a closed session to discuss potential litigation. They took no action on the subject of discussion and adjourned the meeting.