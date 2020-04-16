The eight-county Coastal Health District reported 316 cases of COVID-19 at noon today.
No new deaths have been reported.
By county, Glynn reported 44 cases; Camden, 26; McIntosh, four; Chatham, 160; Bryan, 30; Effingham, 24; Liberty, 26; and Long, two.
Eight COVID-related deaths have been reported in the Coastal Health District.
The Georgia Department of Health reports a total of 15,454 cases in the state. Of the total infected, 3,040 are hospitalized. State authorities attribute 584 deaths to the virus.
Doughtery County continues to have highest number of virus-related fatalities in the state. Its 1,327 cases include 83 deaths
Counties close to Glynn but in separate health districts continue to report increases, with Ware having the most at 69, including five deaths.
Brantley County is reporting 14 cases, including one death, Charlton five and Wayne six.
All figures are the results of 67,885 tests conducted by private and public labs.
Totals released by the Georgia Department of Public Health do not distinguish between active and inactive cases.
Most deaths have occurred among individuals in the 18 to 59 age group, 60 percent, followed by the 60-plus age group, 35 percent. Individuals younger than 18 represent 1 percent. Ages of the remainder, 4 percent of the total, are unknown.
Residents are reminded to wash hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and stay home if feeling sick.