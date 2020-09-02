Carter speaks at Exchange Club luncheon

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, would be surprised to see a new COVID-19 relief package before the Nov. 3 general election, but he’s not sure the country needs another.
“You know that neither side is going to allow the other side to claim victory,” said Carter, a Republican. “That’s just not going to happen before the presidential election (on Nov. 3).”
Congress will go back into session in the last two weeks of September, the most important subject being budget appropriations for the coming fiscal year. Very little gets done during the period between a general election, Nov. 3 this year, and January, when newly-elected representatives take office, he said.
If the federal legislature takes any further action on COVID-19 relief, it will happen during the two-week session in September, Carter explained.
Even if the political will exists to issue further financial aid, the congressman said he’s not sure the nation needs it. Of the $3 trillion in relief to businesses, healthcare facilities and individuals issued so far, around $1 trillion remains, he said.
Much of that money sits in accounts set aside for business loans, Carter explained, which can be reallocated if need be.
He also took aim at a recent executive order issued by U.S. President Donald Trump, which extended a moratorium on evictions. The order was a good thing, Carter added, but the long-term implications in regards to executive-branch authority were not.
“If a president in my party can do it, then a president in the other party can do it too,” said Carter.
He also briefly discussed climate change with club members.
While Carter, who currently serves on the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, believes the phenomena is real, he does not see it as an America- centric issue.
New coal plants in China and India powered by dirty coal from Russia are more pressing than any pollution caused by U.S. citizens or businesses, he said.
That shouldn’t stop the country from embracing green energy, however. Carter supported biomass power generation and nuclear energy, noting that Georgia is the only state in the U.S. expanding nuclear power plants.
He responded to questions about a controversy regarding the U.S. Postal Service’s decision to remove sorting machines, alter worker overtime and scheduling and remove or relocate drop-off boxes by saying it is a “fabricated” one which has no compelling support in fact. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy postponed the measures until after the election.