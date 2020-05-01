ATLANTA – Georgia’s Childcare and Parent Services, or CAPS Program, is expanding its new priority group for the Essential Services Workforce during COVID-19 to include those who work within the food supply chain like grocery stores, farming, and food delivery and pick-up.
CAPS provides scholarships to help with the cost of child care so parents can work or attend school. The program not only helps families navigate their children’s early years, but also connects families with resources to help them become self-sufficient.
Earlier this month, the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) added the new CAPS Priority Group for medical personnel, first responders, child care personnel, and others on the frontlines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
DECAL has a three-tier definition of eligible families for the program. Only tier one was currently open which includes law enforcement, public safety, first responders, medical personal, pharmacy staff, and child care personnel.
Beginning today DECAL will open Tier 2 to additional categories, that could include grocery store employees, farming, and food delivery and pick-up.
“Emergency child care scholarships are being issued for three months and will be extended as long as the current state of emergency continues,” said Elisabetta Kasfir, deputy commissioner for Georgia CAPS.
Eligibility requirements for the Essential Services Workforce Priority Group are detailed on the application available at www.qualityrated.org or by calling 1-833-4GA-CAPS. For further assistance locating available child care call 1-877-ALL-GA-KIDS.