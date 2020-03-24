Keeping track of the growing number of businesses that have had to make adjustments in response to coronavirus concerns is a daunting task.
Ryan Moore, president of the Golden Isles Development Authority, said it’s been difficult to gather accurate information about the impact to local businesses because the health crisis is evolving rapidly.
“Certainly, it is not business as usual for everyone,” he said.
The most noticeable impact is to the hospitality industry, where workers would normally be busy serving spring breakers and tourists.
Restaurants have made adjustments to minimize the spread of the virus such as closing their dining rooms and only offering meals through carryout, delivery and drive-thru windows.
In some instances, staff is either cut or tasked to disinfect any surfaces that may come in contact with the public.
Manufacturing businesses in the Golden Isles are still operating with the necessary precautions, Moore said. And some businesses such as grocery stores and some other retail outlets have hired additional workers to disinfect shopping carts and stock shelves.
“Somebody has to move these products,” he said.
Moore said it’s uncertain how the business community will be impacted by the time the health crisis is over and how long it will take to return to normal.
“We have to plan for the worst and hope we never get there,” he said. “If there’s any solace, we’re all in this together.”
The development authority and Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce have issued information about the local initiatives taken to support businesses.
Part of the initiative is to be the “anchor of the business community.”
The chamber website has a resource page where members and non-members can to to seek information regarding business operations during the ongoing health crisis.
At least two Facebook groups have been established to support local restaurants for takeout and delivery options and to support small businesses.
Local merchants have an avenue to sell gift cards at 1608 Liberty LLC as a way to increase the revenue stream of local businesses and inject cash flow into the local economy.
James Coughlin, director of the Camden County Joint Development Authoritiy, said there are links on the county’s chamber of commerce and his organization’s websites to get the most recent information about assistance available to small businesses.
“We’re trying to be a one-stop shop for businesses,” he said.
Other than the hospitality industry, Coughlin said it’s business as usual for the county’s manufacturing sector and many small businesses. But many may be impacted by the time the health crisis ends.
“A lot of employees in small businesses will see a reduction in hours or be laid off,” he said. “We encourage people with steady incomes to shop locally whenever they can.”