This video is part of a series of interviews led by The Brunswick News religion columnist and St. Simons Island Community Church senior pastor, David Yarborough, who chats with various community members about different topics concerning the COVID-19 health crisis.
This first video, Yarborough chats with Southeast Georgia Health System president and CEO Michael Scherneck and director of the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation Krista Robitz about COVID-19 and the local community. Both Scherneck and Robitz emphasize how crucial social distancing is right now and how the community is rallying together.
