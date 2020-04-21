Residents who want to test themselves for COVID-19 may soon get a chance to do so.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the first diagnostic test with a home collection option for COVID-19 for the Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp).
It permits testing of samples self-collected by patients at home using LabCorp’s Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 Test home collection kit.
“Throughout this pandemic we have been facilitating test development to ensure patients access to accurate diagnostics, which includes supporting the development of reliable and accurate at-home sample collection options,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D.
"With this action, there is now a convenient and reliable option for patient sample collection from the comfort and safety of their home.”
A sample is collected from the patient’s nose using a designated self-collection kit that contains nasal swabs and saline. Once patients self-swab to collect their nasal sample, they mail their sample, in an insulated package, to a LabCorp lab for testing.
LabCorp intends to make the Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 Test home collection kits available to consumers in most states with a doctor’s order in the coming weeks.
The authorization only applies to the LabCorp COVID-19 RT-PCR Test for at-home collection of nasal swab specimens using the Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 home collection kit.
It is important to note that this is not a general authorization for at-home collection of patient samples using other collection swabs, media, or tests, or for tests fully conducted at home, the FDA warns.