As the state continues to lift restrictions intended to slow the rate of spread of COVID-19, there is cause for concern with infection numbers, a health official warns.
“Overall, the rate of infection in the Coastal Health District has been pretty low compared to other areas of the state and that’s good news,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District. “However, the recent numbers tell us that the pandemic is far from over.”
On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order further lifting restrictions on businesses and community gatherings in the state.
A mandatory shelter-in-place order was lifted for citizens over 65 years old and now only applies to those who live in nursing homes, suffer from underlying or chronic medical conditions, asthma, heart disease or have compromised immune systems.
Effective Tuesday, restrictions on seating in restaurants will be lifted in their entirety, bars can open to an extent, sports competitions can resume if the teams follow certain measures, overnight summer camps can commence under limited means and the ceiling on gatherings will be raised from 10 to 50.
On July 1, restrictions on performance venues, movie theaters and other businesses will be further eased.
Kemp’s April shelter-in-place order undoubtedly helped to slow the spread of the disease while hospitals prepared for the worst, Dr. Davis said, but now citizens have to take some responsibility for their own health and safety and that of their families and friends.
“We all have to earn a living, and I do believe we need to be opening up the economy to some extent,” Davis said. “But we need to do it in the safest possible manner.
“Try to avoid gatherings if you don’t have to go. If you’re going to be out in public wear a face covering, wash your hands or use a hand sanitizer, and just be careful.”
As of 3 p.m. Friday, 177 Glynn County residents had been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the outbreak began, according to the state Department of Public Health, an increase of 75 in the last two weeks. Two infected persons have died.
A total of 71 people have been diagnosed in Camden County, and 17 in McIntosh. One person with underlying conditions died due to the disease in Camden County.
Statewide, almost 700,000 tests have led to 55,783 diagnoses, and 2,418 have since died, an increase of over 10,000 and 500 in the last two weeks respectively.
In total, 36 people testing positive for the virus have been hospitalized at the Southeast Georgia Health System hospitals in Brunswick and St. Marys, said SGHS President and CEO Michael Scherneck.
The Brunswick hospital has admitted 27 inpatients with coronavirus, five of whom required ICU care, he said. The St. Marys hospital has had nine inpatients and none in the ICU. Six were being cared for in Brunswick as of 4 p.m. Friday, none in St. Marys.
“Statewide, the mortality rate is 4.3 percent whereas the rate in (Glynn, Camden and McIntosh) counties, that are part of the Coastal Health District region, is 1.6 percent,” Scherneck said.
In Glynn County, infections have been trending upwards since mid-May.
“Several counties, including Glynn County, have seen a strong uptick in daily case numbers over the last several weeks,” Davis said.
The state and private organizations are ramping up testing as more supplies become available, but Davis said he’s not sure that’s the only reason.
“I’m afraid the increase may also be the result of people relaxing their standards and socializing more,” Davis said. “In addition, we saw large gatherings over Memorial Day weekend and then at local protests and demonstrations. These factors certainly have the potential to result in an increase in local illness.”
Residents are advised to wash hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and to isolate from others if feeling sick.
“People are ready to get on with their lives and I understand that. But if we relax our standards too much, we could be setting ourselves up for a resurgence of community transmission,” Davis said.