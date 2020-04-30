The eight-county coastal health district saw another small increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday and no new deaths as the state nears the end of a month-long shelter-in-place order.
Glynn County saw no new cases within the last 24 hours, holding steady at 55. In Camden County, two more cases were reported for a total of 33. McIntosh County remains at four cases.
Glynn and Camden counties have each reported one death due to the disease.
In the rest of the district, Chatham County reported 223 cases; Effingham, 34; Liberty, 36; Bryan, 51; and Long, four.
The number of cases recorded by the Georgia Department of Public Health are cumulative and may not reflect the current number of infected persons, according to health department officials.
Chatham has reported nine deaths, none in the last 24 hours. Effingham reported one and Bryan, two.
Statewide, infections topped 26,094 cases and 5,129 hospitalizations resulting from nearly 150,000 tests. In total, 1,111 deaths have been attributed to the disease.
Residents are still advised to wash hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and to isolate from others if feeling sick.
While Gov. Brian Kemp’s shelter-in-place order expires tonight, seniors and the medically fragile are still required to stay home unless performing essential tasks through May 13.