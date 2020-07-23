Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Glynn County passed 2,000 Thursday as one new death was reported among those afflicted with the virus.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website, the deceased was a 58-year-old Black woman. She was reported to have an underlying condition.
According to health agencies, death is more likely when COVID-19 is paired with underlying health conditions, the common among Americans being hypertension, obesity and diabetes.
A total of 13 deaths have been reported among COVID-19 patients in Glynn County, six since the beginning of the month.
As of 3 p.m., a total of 2,008 cases had been reported in the county since the outbreak began in March. Of those, 313 were diagnosed in the last week, 676 in the last two weeks.
The Southeast Georgia Health System was caring for 58 COVID-19 inpatients as of 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Brunswick hospital and 10 at the Camden County campus, a new peak for the St. Marys facility.
Health agencies provide little information on the geographic area of confirmed positive cases, citing HIPAA privacy protections. The health district does give the zip codes of positive individuals, however, which are updated weekly.
The 31520 zip code held the largest number of Glynn County’s cumulative cases — 691 as of July 20. It includes the metro Brunswick area stopping at Interstate 95 to the north, U.S. 17 and Golden Isles Parkway to the east and the Brunswick and Turtle rivers to the south and west respectively.
Following that was the 31525 zip code, the northern half of the county, at 495 cases; 31522, St. Simons Island, at 297 cases; and 31523, south Glynn County, at 194 cases.
The remaining cases were diagnosed among residents of 31527, Jekyll Island and part of northeast Camden County; 31561, Sea Island and part of the southern end of Little St. Simons Island; 31524, the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center; and 31521, which covers some areas immediately west and north of Brunswick.
Camden County reported 451 cases and three deaths resulting from COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. Thursday, an increase of 125 in the last seven days and 216 in the last two weeks. Following a similar upward trend, McIntosh County’s cumulative cases increased by 21 cases in the last week and 43 in the last 14 days.
Neither has reported new deaths recently, remaining at three in Camden and one in McIntosh, respectively.
Residents are advised to wear masks in public, regularly wash their hands, cover coughs and sneezes and to stay home if they feel sick.
The city of Brunswick has issued a mask-wearing mandate and the Glynn County Commission approved a proclamation last week asking residents to don coverings when in public.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has maintained mask mandates are not enforceable. A statewide public health order, which Kemp extended on Wednesday, bars COVID-19 regulations that are more or less restrictive than the state’s.
Call 230-9744 or visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to schedule a free COVID-19 test at the Glynn, Camden or McIntosh county health departments.
Coastal Community Health Services also provides free drive-up testing at 106 Shoppers Way in Brunswick Monday through Friday, 8:30-10 a.m. An insurance card, if insured, and photo ID are required.