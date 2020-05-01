The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding another $1 million to Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, who announced the grant, said the funding will pay for security enhancements and the construction of a 4,500 square yard expansion to the airport's public parking lot.
This is in addition to a $1.2 million grant announced for the airport by FAA earlier. It also comes at a time when Delta Airlines, the only major commercial airline to serve the airport, announced it has applied for permission to suspend its daily Atlanta-to Brunswick flights.