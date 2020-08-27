Glynn County Schools reported Wednesday additional positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
Glynn Academy learned Tuesday evening that a staff member received positive test results, and no direct contact with students or staff was reported.
Four Glynn Academy students who were tested on Monday reported positive results on Tuesday evening, and another student reported a positive test result Wednesday. The school conducted contact tracing and identified 56 students who need to now be quarantined.
Glynn Academy in total, since schools began Aug. 20, has reported seven positive COVID-19 cases among students. As a result, 107 students at the school are now in quarantine.Two Glynn Academy staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since classes began.
Glynn Middle School received notice of a confirmed student case Wednesday, and seven students at the school are now in quarantine.
C.B. Greer Elementary reported Wednesday that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, and no direct exposure to students was reported.
St. Simons Elementary reported Wednesday that one of its students has received positive test results.
And a non-school assigned staff member reported positive results Wednesday afternoon.
Across the school district, a total of 11 students have reported positive COVID-19 cases, and 134 are in quarantine. Six staff members have reported positive cases.
