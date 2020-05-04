The Coastal Health District had 274 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 virus-related deaths as of noon today, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Glynn's case count totaled 58, with 11 severe enough to require hospital care; Camden 35, six hospitalized; and McIntosh County six, two hospitalized. Both Glynn and Camden have reported one death each due to coronavirus.

Other counties in the coastal district reporting cases and the number of deaths (noted in parenthesis) are Chatham, 241 cases (nine); Liberty, 38; Long, five; Effingham, 37 (one); and Bryan, 54 (three).

Total cases in Georgia stood at 29,103 after 183,002 tests. The number includes 5,444 hospitalizations, 1,268 serious enough to warrant ICU placement, and 1,204 deaths.

Closer to home, in Ware County the number cases continue to rise, climbing to 132. There have been 11 deaths.

The number of cases in other counties close to home and the number of deaths (noted in parenthesis) are Brantley, 22 (two); Pierce, 51 (three); Wayne, 13; and Charlton, 12.

