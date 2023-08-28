Consignment shop brings value and variety to customers

Heather Woodard, owner of Lucy & Drew Consignment Boutique, on Cypress Mill Road, in Brunswick, is pictured with some of the fashionable, name-brand items her store carries for infants through teens. The store also carries accessories, shoes, a small selection of women’s clothes, toys, gifts and jewelry.
Shopping at consignment stores has become a very popular way of expanding a wardrobe without breaking the bank. Parents are particularly aware of what a challenge it can be to keep growing kids in appropriate, well-fitting and fashionable clothing. Outfitting children, especially as they become older and more aware of the labels behind some of the trends they like, can be a budget-buster.
That’s where consignment stores, like Lucy & Drew Consignment Boutique on Cypress Mill Road, come to the rescue. This cheerful, well-lighted shop is filled with trendy fashions for kids from infants to pre-teens, along with accessories, books, jewelry, shoes and a small selection of clothes for women up to size 12. Most of the items are sold on consignment, but there are some retail items sprinkled throughout.
Tropical Storm Idalia is now forecast to intensify into a major hurricane before making landfall on Florida’s west coast this week, the National Weather Service in Jacksonville said. On its current predicted track, the storm could bring Category 1 hurricane conditions to the Golden Isles by …
