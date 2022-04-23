Having your home damaged by fire, water or other unwelcome elements can be a tragic event that is only made worse when the restoration of the home and repair of the damage seems overwhelming.
That’s where Premier Restoration Services enters the picture. They help home and business owners restore their property after floods, fires, water damage, sewage backup and other major events. The job of a restoration company is to clean up the mess and preserve and protect the home and its contents so that further damage will not occur.
Jimmy Seaman owns Premier Restoration Services on St. Simons Island. In addition to the restoration services the company is known for, they also have a repair division which handles the restoration of sheetrock, paint and flooring that was damaged.
Mold removal and remediation is a large part of the company’s businesses because of the humidity of the local climate. It begins with locating the mold and water sources that feed it, assessing the damage, and taking the required steps to correct the situation, before finally repairing the damage caused by mold.
Restoration following fire and smoke damage can be challenging. According to the company website, if smoke has coated or penetrated surfaces it continues to affect the chemical composition of fabrics, metals, walls, ceilings and even tiles. The residue left behind after a fire is a biohazard and can cause health problems if it is not addressed thoroughly. You do not want to attempt to clean up on your own after a fire or you may cause more damage.
Finally, water mitigation or water damage restoration is the process of reducing or preventing the amount of water damage that happens after a flood, a leaking roof or any number of water-related reasons. By taking fast action, you can prevent additional damage and cost from leaking faucets to burst pipes and flooding. Water damage is one of the most common and potentially destructive problems people face.
“My mother started A-1 Carpet Cleaning in 1985, and I took over the company around 2000,” he said.
Carpet cleaning, as well as other types of cleaning, which can including hoarding clean-up, remains a significant part of Premier Restoration Services’ business. Found among their services are virus decontamination, surface treatment, the cleaning of carpet, tile and grout, rugs, upholstery, air ducts and biohazards.
The company has gone through several name changes, and eventually, Seaman purchased the ServiceMaster franchise locally. He dropped the franchise and returned to independent ownership several months ago.
What sets the company apart is its immediate response, whether customers need them in times of disaster or for other needs.
“For fire and water damage we always go quickly,” he said, adding that his company has about 15 employees.
In the event a customer has a question about duct cleaning or crawl space restoration, Seaman says they typically show up the same day.
“We just go,” he said. “Some of my management team are just geared that way, and if they’re not, I impress it upon them.”
The difference is having enough service people to get answers to customers any time.
“People want answers,” he said. “Educating our clients is also key to prevent future incidents.”