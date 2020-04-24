A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued three boaters following Thursday's violent afternoon thunderstorms off Cumberland Island after midnight Friday.
The small-boat crew out of Mayport , Fla., located the overdue boaters at 1:36 a.m. and transported them to Fernandina, Fla.
Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville was notified of the overdue boaters and their 18-foot craft shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday. The three had departed Fernandina boat ramp at 8 a.m. and were scheduled to return from fishing by 7 p.m.
The three made it to Cumberland Island after their vessel sank in inclement weather, according to the Coast Guard.
They were returned to Fernandina.
No injuries were reported.
An Air Station Savannah Dolphin helicopter crew and a Nassau County Sheriff's Office marine unit assisted in the search.