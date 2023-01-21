Church thrift store benefits community

Mission work takes many forms, and it’s not always about helping people halfway around the world (although that certainly is important). About 10 years ago First Presbyterian Church in Darien opened Antiques & More in their former manse to raise money for the church fellowship hall.
The fellowship hall, said Clare Cannon, who manages the antique store, was built to enrich the community as well as for the use of the church.
“It was closed for approximately two years during COVID,” she said. “I reopened the store in June 2021, with the goal of raising money for needs in McIntosh County, mainly needs for our youth.”
That, she said, has been the mission since then.
“We have helped the Boys and Girls Club, Ferst readers, Morningstar, Head Start, after-school programs, food banks, battered women’s shelters, rehab facilities, and (have provided) assistance with utility bills through our local school system,” Cannon said. “I feel pretty strong about helping children. They don’t get much say in what they have to handle in life.”
Cannon has meticulously arranged the store so that merchandise has been assigned to themed rooms. There is a book room, a beach room, and a craft room, among others. Anything, from a vintage pillbox hat to books, crafting supplies, furniture, home décor and more, can be find within the walls of the shop.
“I like to think our store specializes in ‘unique’ merchandise,” she explained. “We have an inventory of odd things – from bowling balls, plants, bicycles, beds and a coffin.”
Most of the shop’s inventory is donated, so Cannon says it’s always worth a walk-through even if a customer doesn’t buy anything. She explained the store doesn’t take clothing, but appreciates all donations.
“We have several thrift stores in Darien, so if items get donated that aren’t right for my clientele, I will take them to another store in the area,” she said, explaining that all the thrift and antique stores in Darien work together to support local needs and each other. “It’s still a very kind and friendly town.”
A big believer in up-cycling and recycling, Cannon thrives in the curiosity-shop atmosphere of the shop.
Cannon is there whenever the store is open, and has some regular volunteers, but it’s also become a sort of gathering place.
“Most of the time there is a group of people, some local, some not, who sit around in the living room drinking coffee and solving the world’s problems,” she said. “Some people call it the therapy room.”
Cannon isn’t sure whether that’s true or not, but she says visitors are always welcome to come in and shop, look around or sit down and visit.
“We have a lot of fun, and it’s free to come look around,” she said.
MORE INFO
Antiques & More can be found at 309 Fourth St., in Darien. The phone number is 912-437-6839.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.