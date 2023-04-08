Christina's Dance World plans spring production

“The reputation of your shows in this town is outstanding, Christina.” Hillary Zeuge states they are extremely entertaining but, also go above and beyond to make everyone feel special. They leave encouraged and hopeful.
The upcoming performance of Christina’s Dance World, “Copacabana,” will be held April 29-30, at the Ritz Theatre, in Brunswick. We hope you can attend the show featuring a talented cast of performers. It stars Christina’s Dance World’s 2022-2023 production team. Online tickets can be purchased at christinasdanceworld.com. For anyone who is interested in a free trial class, please go to the will call ticket table and mention the 50-year dance anniversary to receive a $20 gift card.
It is my pleasure to inform newcomers to our community that Christina’s Dance World is a unique venue on St. Simons Island. It is a dance studio unlike any other, created by Christina Godwin after a lifelong journey traveling the world as a dancer and performer.
“Our girls benefit greatly from your solid foundation. It is an amazing place where our girls learn how to dance, gain confidence, and develop great character,” according to Polly Hyde. Polly is grateful to Christina for the manner in which she runs her business as well as for how she and the teachers invest their time and energy in our students.
Christina Godwin, the owner of Christina’s Dance World, was raised dancing and teaching at Eleanor Brooks School of Dance on St. Simons Island for 18 years. During her early years, she held the titles of Junior Miss Dance in Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee as well as Miss Hawaiian Tropic in Georgia. After many more travels and dance competitions, Christina performed as a lead dancer and company manager on seven different cruise ships, on both Norwegian Cruise Lines and Crystal Cruise Lines. In her professional career, she achieved the highest level of achievement as a lead dancer and illusionist assistant in Siegfried and Roy’s show at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas.
After a vibrant and colorful career and the opening of her dance studio in 1999, Christina decided to change her approach to teaching dance in 2013. With the holistic wellness of children as her main priority, she did this by putting her faith in God and sharing his love with students at the forefront. She soon realized that incorporating spiritual elements into the curriculum would mentor children’s character, fellowship, humanity, and joy. Christina says if God has given us many gifts, we should realize our purpose and make those gifts available to as many people as possible. It would be unwise to confine ourselves to a small sphere when we are capable of so much more.
When you visit the website for Christina’s Dance World and their social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, you can feel the love and witness the positive foundation the company provides. CDW offers dance and fitness classes, private lessons, and tea parties with etiquette lessons for boys and girls. They also offer wedding lessons, creative summer activities for children, birthday parties, apprenticeships, and teaching opportunities. Along with leading worship for elementary age children at St. Simons Community Church, Christina’s Dance World extends beyond being a dance studio. It’s a ministry.
They are excited to have found a Christian dance conference and competition to take their production and their competition team to next season in Orlando, Florida. Christina and her gymnastics coach will attend the Dance Teacher Web Expo in Las Vegas in July.
Thank you for supporting Christina’s Dance World for 23 years, Glynn County and the Golden Isles, by attending our production shows and letting us teach you and your children. Best wishes for a happy Easter and may God bless your families.
The team at Christina’s Dance World
Christina’s Dance World Production Team 2022-2023
Christina Godwin — Owner, Director, Teacher, Worship Leader
Heather Clark — Ballet and Production Team Teacher
Keeli Rigdon — Gymnastics Coach and Production Team Teacher
Annie Meyer — Dance Captain and Apprentice
Maddy Taylor — Production Team Member and Assistant
Addison Hyde — Production Team Member and Assistant
Addy Thompson — Production Team Member and Assistant
Molly Shell — Production Team Member and Assistant