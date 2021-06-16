Shay Heckle sat behind the desk, which was covered by envelopes containing customized orders for her many customers.
“It’s been busy ... and Matt has been really busy,” Shay said with a laugh.
In the back, Matt Valentine, the jeweler, was hard at work, creating one-of-kind pieces in the rear of Chadwick’s shop. Over the past year, it was this quality craftsmanship coupled with their devoted clients that have helped keep them afloat.
“We are so grateful to this community that’s supported us over the past year,” she said with a grin. “I mean, the community has really stepped up to help local businesses.”
While Chadwick’s Jewelers, a second-generation family business, has certainly weathered tough times in its four decade history, 2020 was decidedly different. Shay’s father, Richard, opened the store’s doors in 1982.
Richard passed away in 2018, leaving Shay to carry on his legacy — a charge she takes on everyday with pride. As Father’s Day approaches, she feels that he would be thrilled to see the way the business has endured despite all of the adversity.
“He would be really pleased that we survived and carried on,” Shay said. “We’ve been here for a long time. We’ve seen a lot of people come and go since we’ve opened our doors.”
But today, Chadwick’s is standing strong. It’s the oldest jewelry store locally owned and operated by a single family. And Shay is focused on continuing that tradition. She is dedicated to passing that on to those who will follow in her footsteps.
“My daughter and her cousins love coming here. We’ve already have the third generation ready ... it’s something dad was very proud of,” Shay said.
Legacy and tradition are certainly elements that come to mind when she thinks of her own father. It’s also something that she helps customers consider when shopping for their own special fellas for Father’s Day. The shop has dozens of pieces that are sure to become treasured family heirlooms.
For starters, Chadwick’s has a new line of German watches. The Sternglas Bauhaus watch line offers high quality pieces crafted both overseas and in America. The Ocean Crawler, a dive watch, and the Sablier are both made in the United States.
Of course, the store has a wide variety of all types of jewelry and has a knack for creating unique items on site. Those can be designed for dear ol’ dad or for any special occasion.
One of the new elements helping Chadwick’s craft those new pieces is a software system called CAD (Customer Aided Design). The program allows for the creation of any concept a customer can conceive.
“It could be an heirloom piece, for example, something that your great-grandmother had and we can completely recreate it using this system,” Shay said.
In addition to the CAD program, Chadwick’s has an extensive collection of loose stones that can be added to any metallic base. Popular items continue to be sapphires (in an array of colors), garnets, opals, and of course, diamonds. The canary or “natural fancy yellow” diamonds, especially, are in high demand.
“We can do anything and we have any setting, ranging from silver to platinum,” she said.
Adding the new system to help bring customers’ vision to life was just another way of continuing her father’s legacy.
“Dad was always very focused on customer service and that’s what I learned from him. I started working with him in 1995,” she said.
“He taught me everything and I love this business. I try very hard to make our customers happy. We are continuing on, focusing on the customer.”