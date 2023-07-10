Care team takes 'golden' care of seniors

Providing personal, 24-hour, in-home care to people who are ill, elderly or just need a little extra assistance is a service that is often needed, yet hard to find. And what happens to the caregiver when the client moves or passes away? The team at Golden Care has come up with a creative solution.
The team of five caregivers was recently assisting an elderly woman who passed away. The man who hired them to take care of his mother was pleased with their quality of work, and wants to help them move on to another client, either individually or as a team.
“We do not have a desire to all stay together, but more so to move on to our next patient (or) job,” said Amanda Dooley, speaking for the group. “We are all individuals (who do) private care.”
As the population continues to age, the demand for high-quality care services for seniors has never been greater. Dooley said that they all believe that every individual deserves to age with dignity and receive the support they need to lead fulfilling lives. People who need to hire a caregiver or caregiving team for themselves or a loved one, should consider Golden Care.
“We are passionate about making a positive difference in the lives of the elderly,” she said. “Our mission is to enhance the wellbeing of older adults by offering personalized care and companionship, ensuring their safety, and promoting independence.”
Each member of the group is compassionate and has a deep understanding of the unique needs of older adults. All of them have at least five years of caregiving experience and have a strong desire to help any way they can.
Golden Care’s services include, but are not limited to:
• Provide assistance with daily activities such as bathing, dressing, grooming, pampering.
• Administer medications according to prescribed schedules and ensure adherence to healthcare plans.
• Prepare nutritious meals and assist with feeding if necessary.
• Perform housekeeping duties, including tidying up living spaces and laundry.
• Accompany seniors on errands, medical appointments, and social outings.
• Engage in meaningful conversation and provide emotional support to combat loneliness.
• Monitor and report any changes in physical or mental health to the appropriate healthcare professionals.
• Foster a safe and comfortable environment for the elderly, identifying and addressing potential hazards.
• Assist with the care of pets
Breakout
For the team members, offering the best possible care to their patients is a rewarding mission. Here are some of the caregivers’ experiences:
“I have been a CNA now for 10 years and really enjoy taking care of others. I started my caregiving journey at a very young age working alongside my mother (who has 30-plus years experience). I enjoyed it so much that when I got to high school, I became certified as a nursing assistant. I strive for the best quality of life and care possible. My patients always become family and my work doesn’t feel like a job.” – Amanda Dooley, CNA and caregiver
“My beautiful journey to caregiving began 20-plus years ago. I grew up watching my family take care of those in need with such love, passion and dedication to their jobs. I chose the right path because I really do enjoy what I do and I try to give it my all while I’m doing it.” – Marquita Staten, caregiver
“I love being with senior citizens to assist and listen to their life lessons. After assisting both of my parents before they passed away, I felt the need to help others in the same way.” – Cindy Cook, CNA and caregiver
“I have been a CNA for five years, with eight years of caregiving experience. Being a caregiver gives you the ability to help change people’s lives in such a positive light. Helping others is my specialty and that’s what I love most about being a CNA.” – Kylee Smith, CNA and caregiver
“I am CPR-certified, and for the last two and one-half years I have been a part of an amazing caregiving team on St. Simons Island. The most rewarding part of my job is spreading joy, and being a true companion for those in need.” – Tiffany Lamb, caregiver
“On my journey to becoming a caregiver I always had the passion to help the elderly and children. If I wasn’t caring for the elderly, I’d be in a classroom caring for and teaching children. My caregiving journey started on St. Simons Island. Over the years, I have gone on to care for seven different patients. If I could have each of these patients with me again, I’d build a big house where we’d all live happily together.” – Marcia Evans, caregiver
