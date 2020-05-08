As airlines across the country struggle to regain ridership and learn to adapt to the threat of COVID-19, the commercial terminal at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport is ramping up cleaning protocols.
Traffic is down at the moment here and across the nation, but it will return. Speaking to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation Wednesday, Airlines for America President and CEO Nicholas Calio expressed tempered optimism.
Air traffic has dropped significantly since federal, state and local governments began responding to the outbreak earlier this year. As of Wednesday, airlines were seeing an average of 17 passengers per domestic flight and 29 per international flight.
“If you’ve been on a flight, it’s eerie,” Calio said.
Flights between the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport and the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta are faring no better.
Before the outbreak, Delta was planning to add a third flight to its Atlanta-Brunswick circuit but has only been offering one due to the precipitous drop in passengers, said Judy Guest, station manager for Delta. But change is in the air.
“It’s trending up,” Guest said. “We were two and four (passengers per flight). (Wednesday) we were 16, today, we’re 12.”
An application to temporarily suspend that one flight remains under consideration at the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Calio described the road to recovery for the air travel business as an uphill battle against a weak economy and customer trust in the ability of airlines to keep them from getting infected.
“While addressing consumer confidence is going to take many actions, both in the public and private sectors, we’re aggressively dealing with the variables we can control,” Calio said.
They’re already addressing that. The A4A’s membership — which includes Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines, among others — has agreed to require customers and employees to wear face masks on flights, modify booking and boarding procedures to allow for social distancing, temperature check some employees, and disinfect planes between flights, he told the committee.
At the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport, Delta requires all passengers to wear face coverings and employees to wear masks when dealing with passengers and customers. Only 50 percent of a plane’s seating capacity can be booked and a Protexus fogger must be used between each flight.
“Basically, we disinfect the whole thing when it arrives,” Guest said.
In the terminal itself, the face mask requirement is currently optional but likely will be made mandatory soon, said Robert Burr, executive director of the Glynn County Airport Commission.
He’s waiting for the A4A to release a universal set of COVID-19 health and safety rules for airport terminals before making it official.
“We expect that standardization will come down soon,” Burr said.
Delta and Enterprise Rent-A-Car are taking measures on their own, installing plexiglass partitions at the airline and car rental service desks.
On Wednesday, Michael Williams was making his latest round of the building and wiping down every surface in sight with disinfectant.
“Just wiping down everything. Everything they can touch,” Williams said.
He’s usually a customer service representative, but there haven’t been many customers to serve lately.
“While it’s slow, I’m just helping where I can,” Williams said.
Williams and others, mostly the custodial staff, make rounds throughout the day. Signs at the doors encourage passengers to wash their hands in the terminal’s restrooms — which feature hands-free soap dispensers and sinks — before anything else.
Gov. Brian Kemp’s social distancing mandate, which requires citizens to keep six feet from others outside their homes, is being enforced as well, Burr said.
Even before the outbreak, he said terminal traffic was spread out enough to thoroughly clean the facility between flights.
“We are in a very good position for sanitizing purposes because of how we’re laid out,” Burr said.
While passenger traffic is even more manageable now, he echoed Guest’s assessment of the situation. Early on, the airport lost around 95 percent of its usual traffic. Burr estimated passengers are down by about 80 percent now.
It’s not much, but it’s an improvement, he said.
As restrictions are lifted and the nation begins to get back to business, Burr feels the Golden Isles will bounce back.
“We’re a reflection of the local economy, so if the economy picks up, so will air travel,” Burr said. “When the resorts open, Sea Island and the rest, we’ll see (those passengers) come back as well.”