Breast Cancer Fashion show supports survivors

Lori Bell vividly remembers the worst day of her life. It was the day she heard those words that so many have heard — “you have cancer.” Bell had gone to what she had assumed would be a regular appointment, only to have a breast cancer diagnosis hoisted upon her.
“I was stunned and had very few words to speak. I remember the nurse came in to tell me this package is what we give to our cancer patients. I went numb. I was already titled,” she said.
“I said, ‘no thanks, I do not need that. I am Lori Bell and I will put my life in the hands of the Lord.’”
While her faith was strong, the impact of the news was devastating. Bell tried to maintain her composure, but it was impossible.
“I composed myself and I asked the doctor, ‘What is the next step?’ He explained what the next step was, so I left and went down to my car ... and just cried,” she recalled.
“I asked ‘why’ to the Lord and just cried. I called my husband, Bryan, and said ‘I lost this bet’ ... I have breast cancer, and there was silence. I told him ‘it will be OK. I have you, the kids, friends, and most of all, the Lord we will beat this.’”
Bell is certainly not alone. Each year, an estimated 268,600 women (and more than 2,000 men) have the same crushing experience in doctors’ offices across the nation. And while surviving the disease is becoming more common, thanks to early detection procedures, it doesn’t make the process any easier.
After her diagnosis, Bell embarked on a path countless women have walked before her.
“I had spoken to all my doctors, and they came up with a plan. The doctors explained everything to me direct and what is going to happen,” she said.
“My anxiety was high, and I was nervous before I began treatment.”
Thankfully, the local specialists at the Cancer Center at the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System were there to offer emotional support, as well as physical healing.
“Everyone that works there knew what each one of us was going through. I give the greatest highest praise to the cancer center and everyone who works there. Thank you for taking good care of me and all of the other patients,” she said.
Bell walked through the doors more than three years ago and now she’s living life in remission.
I am 3 1/2 years in remission and doing great thanks to all my doctors and staff. But she vividly remembers the fear that loomed over her in the early days of her treatment. That’s why she wants to do all she can to help raise awareness and offer hope to those fighting their own battles.
That’s why, when she was approached and asked to participate in the annual American Cancer Society’s Breast Cancer Fashion Show, she jumped at the chance. The event, which will return 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Sea Palms on St. Simons Island, offers cancer survivors a chance to strut their stuff while modeling area fashions. This year, will be the 20th annual event and will include a live auction, as well as Pink Box favors and a wine bar.
For Bell, it was a way to celebrate her fight and honor those of others.
“I wanted to participate in this fashion show this year because I am proud and I am a survivor,” she said.
“We as a community should support this disease everyday rather it is from a nickel to a million dollars one day we will cure cancer. Remember Cancer is a evil disease together we can accomplish our goal — a cure.”