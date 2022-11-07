Small businesses are the cornerstone of America, and it’s on that foundation that Victoria Castro has opened her new store, VC Boutique, just off Scranton Connector, at 98 Commerce Drive.
The store is welcoming, and Victoria is excited to share her creativity and fashion-sense with locals. Her colorful inventory is unique and fashion-forward. She has something for everyone, from toddlers to plus-size women.
One of her main goals is to serve her customers with a friendly smile and personalized service. Because Victoria grew up in Brunswick, she knows the community and its people.
But it hasn’t been an easy road. Victoria was born in Honduras, and came to the United States with her parents when she was about 18 months old. She became a teenage mother during her junior year at Brunswick High School, and is now the proud parent of a beautiful 4-year-old boy. She is young, but won’t let that deter her dream.
That dream began when Victoria was young. She loved shopping and dressing up for special occasions.
“I always went to boutiques,” she said, preferring locally owned businesses to the larger national retailers. But, because of her family’s financial situation, she was limited to dressing up only for the holiday season.
The interior of VC Boutique is light and airy and gives off a fashionable vibe. Victoria personally selects all the chic, modern clothing. A wide selection of pants, tops and dresses in the boutique are perfect for work, date nights and hanging out with friends. A lot of the items are made of soft, cozy fabrics, perfect for people who live a fast-paced lifestyle and want to be comfortable while looking their best.
“I use the best vendors,” she said. “We travel to Atlanta, Vegas, L.A.”
It’s important to Victoria that VC Boutique carries reasonably priced clothing that everyone can afford, she said. And, unlike other stores, she doesn’t charge extra for plus-size clothing, or engage in high-pressure sales tactics. Even with the great prices, Victoria always has a sale or promotion going on to help her customers save even more money.
Her women’s sizes run from XS to 3X and she also carries baby and toddler clothes, some footwear and bags. She plans to expand her accessories and jewelry inventory in the near future. Monograms, she said, will be included with the purchase of tote bags.
She is methodically building her business and partaking of the American dream of being financially independent.
“This is my first venture into business,” she said. “My husband, Arturo Sanchez, said ‘this is your dream.’”
Breakout:
Visit VC Boutique is at 98 Commerce Drive, in Brunswick. The phone number is 912-289-9181 and you may also contact Victoria via email at Boutiquebyvsales@gmail.com. The website is vcboutiqueonline.com.
VC Boutique is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The store is closed on Mondays.