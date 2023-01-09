On the opposite end of Mallery Street from the pier, and in a prime position — next door to Mallery Street Café and catty-corner from Frosty’s Griddle and Shake — sits a magical spot for dogs and their owners.
Island Dog, owned by Lynn Klimp, occupies the space that originally housed St. Simons Dry Cleaners, a long-standing business. These days, the open, airy space contains zero evidence of what used to be and everything anyone could possibly want for their canine friends. There are treats, supplements, training gear, doggie clothes, leashes, and toys for dogs of all ages and sizes.
Island Dog opened in May 2010, and will mark its 13th anniversary this year.
Like many businesses, Lynn opened Island Dog when she saw a need that needed to be filled. She explained that there was a need for training items and affordable gear for dogs, and also a place to get advice on behavior and training.
And although many stores sell pet supplies – seemingly everyone from big box mass merchandisers to more specialized boutiques has a pet department – customer service is what makes Island Dog different. The store is also community-minded and supports animal rescue organizations such as No Kill Glynn County.
“I have a box (to collect items) for No Kill Glynn County in the store,” said Lynn.
NKGC was founded the same year as Island Dog was established, and is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that works to eliminate euthanasia by working to find homes for unwanted or homeless dogs and cats. Because it operates only on private grants and contributions, NKGC is a foster-based rescue, which means all of the animals reside in foster homes until permanent homes are found.
NKGC works to reduce the birth rate via spay and neuter services, raise awareness of adoptable animals, provide foster care for rescues and support pet owners who need help. Since it was founded, more than 3,500 cats have been spayed or neutered, and since 2020, more than 175 dogs have been saved from euthanasia.
“My dream was to have a happy store and offer advice to those with dogs and cats,” she said. “(I) wanted to be known as the place to go and enjoy shopping for your animal.
“After almost 13 years I have so many wonderful customers and so appreciate their support.”
The wide selection of collars, leashes, training gear toys, treats and gifts lines the walls at the friendly store. And, in addition to the standard items, many colleges and universities are represented on collars and leashes.
“We pride ourselves on the service we offer our customers both in fitting collars and harnesses and making recommendations for treats and toys for the dog that has special requirements,” Lynn explained. “I am a trainer, so I help those in my shop with questions and concerns about their dogs’ behavior.”