Big savings with subscriptions

No, we are not talking about Amazon Prime. Introducing “Subscribe and Save” for Botox and filler by Dr. Diane Bowen at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery. Over the past few years, we have heard from many of our patients that they wish the important self-care routine and wanting to accomplish facial rejuvenation was not so costly, especially when it’s a big chunk of money all at once. We took this feedback and created different types of subscriptions for Botox and dermal fillers. We now offer the opportunity to make one low monthly payment to receive your Botox and/or filler treatments for the year. No more concern to come up with a large lump sum or having to skip a treatment because it’s too costly. For Botox, pay each month and get four treatments for the year. For filler, pay each month and get two treatments for the year. It’s just that simple!
Let me take a step back and first explain what Botox and dermal fillers are, for those who might not be familiar. Botox offers a wide range of treatment options that can be customized to fit your individual needs at any age. Botox is a prescription medicine that is injected into the muscle and used to temporarily improve the look of both moderate to severe fine lines and wrinkles in the upper face including around the eyes, in between the eyes and the forehead. There are also other common treatments including around the mouth, dimples in the chin and the bands in the neck. Typically, this treatment is needed every three to four months for consistent results.
Fillers have wide treatment options also and can be customized to your individual needs. Fillers use a gel-like substance, called hyaluronic acid, that is injected under the skin. Fillers are instantaneous, non-surgical, and provide a natural result that can be done in our office same day. Fillers are often used to treat fine lines, wrinkles and age-related volume loss that causes the cheeks to flatten and the skin to sag. Common treatment areas are the middle of the face including cheeks, around the mouth, temples and can be used to add volume to your lips. Typically, this treatment is needed every 6-8 months for the soft tissue areas of the face.
Botox and filler are suitable treatment options for a wide age range. Younger generations are looking for preventative treatment options, including Botox and filler and don’t often have the large up-front sum of money to spend on these treatments. Retirees, often on fixed incomes, are looking for non-surgical options to bring back their youthful appearance. Everyone in between has some form of a budget for self-care treatments as well. So why not use a subscription to save some money and get what you want?
In a world where instant gratification is becoming more commonplace, Botox and filler subscriptions allow for treatment sooner, rather than having to wait, and at a monthly discounted rate.
Botox and filler are technique-sensitive treatments. If you have never had Botox or filler before and are not sure if these are treatment options for you, we recommend a consultation with master injector, Dr. Diane Bowen, who is a board-certified plastic surgeon with over 20 years of training and experience to perform rejuvenation treatments involving the facial anatomy. Together, you and Dr. Bowen can discuss your rejuvenation goals and create a treatment plan that is tailored specifically to fit your needs.
Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery has moved to a new location at 2485 Demere Road, Suite 103A, St. Simons Island, Ga.
To read more about Botox and filler treatments and to get additional information about the subscribe and save options we offer please visit our website at www.drdianebowen.com. To schedule an appointment please call 912-634-1993 and a friendly staff member will be happy to help.