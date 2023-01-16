A silhouette to be desired

Great news! Advanced technologies now allow for body contouring and skin tightening procedures without general anesthesia. New technologies and technique advances are exciting and offer us opportunities previously unavailable except in a general anesthesia surgical setting. Dr. Diane Bowen, at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery, is now offering a procedure called BodyTite and FaceTite in combination with lipocontouring. BodyTite and FaceTite can provide results that can rival surgery with minimal incisions and shorter recovery, all without general anesthesia, causing this new procedure to be more budget-friendly.
Dr. Diane Bowen, board certified plastic surgeon, has been servicing the Golden Isles area for over 25 years. She now offers BodyTite and FaceTite in an office-based procedure setting with little to no discomfort. Now you can be relaxed, but awake enough to assist in getting into the most optimum positions for precision contouring. BodyTite and FaceTite use radiofrequency (RF) energy to melt stubborn fat cells and maximize skin tightening all at the same time. It is coupled with lipocontouring to remove the melted fat cells, leaving you with a silhouette that is to be desired.
Body contouring is a minimally invasive procedure that is used to reduce or remove stubborn pockets of fat to contour and shape different areas of the body. Body contouring procedures are not intended to be weight loss solutions. Ideal candidates are close to their desired weight and want to eliminate stubborn pockets of fat that are resistant to diet and exercise. The most common areas for treatment include abdomen, flanks, back or bra rolls, thighs, upper arms, and double chins.
There are multiple body contouring options available out there, each with their own risks and benefits. In our budget-minded economy, the goal would be to choose the option that gives the results that last the longest, don’t require multiple treatments, and have the ability for precision, ensuring to meet your body’s needs. While there are many non-invasive treatments, the common ones for our area are CoolSculpting and Emsculpt. These require multiple treatments, and none have the ability for precision sculpting. BodyTite requires small post sites, the size of a grain of rice, but several regions of areas can be treated from a single site. This means that your bulges can be transformed into graceful curves. Once the fat is removed and the skin is tightened, it does not have the capacity to grow back. Of course, none of these treatments should be looked upon as weight reduction techniques, rather shape optimizing techniques. Significant weight gain after these treatments will result in fat gain in the untreated areas. This means maintaining a healthy lifestyle with a well-balanced diet and exercise helps to ensure long lasting results. Bodytite and FaceTite can treat those hard to reach and smaller areas unlike the bulky handpieces of their competitors. This is helpful as prior to this technology, surgery was often the only way to achieve the tighter firmer appearance desired.
Each body is different, and the best way to find out if you are a good candidate for a body contouring procedure is to talk to a qualified provider. Dr. Diane Bowen uses her artistic ability to contour the right areas for the most optimum results. EMsculpt and CoolSculpt are plug and play fat contouring options in which the device does all the work. The CoolSculpt uses suction to suck the fat area into the device and then applies cold that injures the fat cells without injuring the skin. EMsculpt uses electromagnetic pulses to build muscle with the hopes that it will burn fat. These devices can be purchased and placed in any office for treatment. The treatment success has little to do with your provider and much to do with your expectations. As humans we can and often will imagine a result that could be a little better. With BodyTite and FaceTite with lipocontouring, it is important that you use a physician surgeon who understands the nuances of sculpting or contouring to your body frame and needs. While it can be safely done as an in office-based procedure, safety requires that it be done by someone experienced with contouring.
Your experience matters, and Dr. Diane Bowen’s experience makes THE difference. Not sure if Bodytite and Facetite are the right rejuvenation procedures to meet your needs? Call 912-634-1993 and the friendly staff at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery will help you schedule a consultation. You can also learn more by visiting our website at www.drdianebowen.com Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery is located at their newly renovated office at 2485 Demere Road, Suite 103A, St. Simons Island GA 31522.