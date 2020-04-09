A new website has been created to help local businesses navigate the federal paperwork required for loans to survive the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The site, Coastal-Strong.com, provides clear guidance on what is required for most small businesses to apply for assistance under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The website is a joint project between the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority, Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, Golden Isles Development Authority and Opportunity Brunswick.
The website has links that provide a general overview of the financial relief programs available for small businesses, including an explanation of the small business stimulus package.
Another link provides a list of all documents required for small business owners to complete an application including tax returns, financial information, deeds or leases, insurance information, articles of incorporation, personal identification, payroll verification, most recent rent or mortgage statement, most recent utility bills and more. The link also includes a tutorial on accessing the site to apply.
The application link on the website give instructions on how to submit the paperwork to a local bank or participating lender.
The website will be updated often to ensure business owners access information quickly. The site also has a form for business owners to submit questions for information not posted online.
The site will provide links for counseling provided by the Brunswick Small Business Development Center and Savannah SCORE. It also promotes upcoming events and webinars that will provide information and education for the business community.