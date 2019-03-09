New sidewalks and affordable housing are planned in low-income areas of Brunswick after city commission members voted Wednesday to make substantial amendments to its Annual Action Plan.
The amendments will enable the reallocation of more than $418,000 for sidewalk paving along portions of Gordon, O, Union, Ellis, Q and R streets. It’s also possible parts of Wolfe Street could also be get new sidewalks.
Community Development Block Grant funding originally designated by the city for economic development and park improvements was reallocated for the sidewalk engineering and construction.
The Annual Action Plan helps determine the allocation of funds for community facilities and services, infrastructure, housing, economic development, special needs and neighborhood services.
Shauntia Lewis, the city’s neighborhood revitalization manager, told commissioners the areas targeted for sidewalks were determined by an updated study that identified U.S. Census low-income blocks.
The reallocation of an additional $186,000 will be designated for a new affordable housing project.
Lewis said the amendments approved by city commissioners will now be sent to federal Housing and Urban Development officials for final approval, which she said is likely.
Public hearings were held to discuss the reallocation of funds for the projects, but nobody submitted comments either for or against the proposed reallocation of funds.
“We need them to accept it,” Lewis said of the amendments sent to HUD.
Lewis said public comments expressing support for the Action Plan modifications would have given city officials more confidence about HUD approval of the amendments approved.
“We need our residents to come to our public hearings,” she said. “Our public meetings are a way to educate people about block grant funds.”
But Lewis said it’s likely that the amendments to the plan will be approved. Work will begin as soon as possible once city officials receive approval to reallocate the funds.