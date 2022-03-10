The new voting district lines have been approved by Gov. Brian Kemp.
“The new districts are official,” said Christopher Channell, director of elections and registration.
Channell’s job title was renamed as part of a change in job descriptions approved at Tuesday’s elections board meeting.
Voters whose district lines affect polling place locations or whose state representatives have changed will receive a letter in the coming weeks to notify them of the changes.
A majority of Glynn County voters will not be sent a letter because everything regarding their polling place and representatives remains the same.
Bids for the work needed to renovate the old CVS building on Gloucester Street into the new board of elections offices will be unsealed March 18. The date reflects a one-week delay to accommodate one of the bidders.
The goal is to make a recommendation to the Glynn County Finance Committee at the March 29 meeting.
Channell said the work will take six to eight months to complete once it begins.
The goal is to have a no-frills elections office that will meet the needs of the county and its voters for years to come.
“I want it to look decent and be functional,” Channell said.
Board members discussed an outreach program using different ways to keep the public apprised of election-related issues.
“We get the same questions asked all the time.” said Christina Redden, deputy elections supervisor. “The goal is to engage the public.”