Happy New Year from Saltwater! Even though the holidays are over, January is still a busy and exciting time for us. The quiet few weeks to start the new year gave us time to spiffy up our space, get our books in order, and address our goals for 2020. We want to share what is happening here at Saltwater as we move into our second year in business.
Due to its popularity, we are expanding our Fresh Produce women’s clothing line for spring and summer. We will be redesigning our space to feature more items from this brand. We have new pieces arriving every few weeks and also have plans for a trunk show later in the spring. Inspired by the kicked-back attitude of the beach, Fresh Produce clothing embodies the coastal lifestyle with vibrant colors and comfortable fabrics.
Cut Loose is another clothing line that has been well received here on St. Simons Island. Designed to “fit”, it simultaneously flatters the figure and allows room to really move. Cut Loose invites you to have fun dressing in a relaxed style with a bit of individuality. Each season offers new wardrobe workhorses, pieces you can wear over and over, and combine to create your “go to” outfits. This line is simple to launder and easy to pack, unpack, and wear.
Avalin Sweaters continue to be a customer favorite. They are made to be worn year-round, 100 percent cotton, with great texture, and available in a multitude of colors. Two new styles in multiple colors arriving this week.
January is also exciting because it is the time of year retailers across the country descend on downtown Atlanta for the bi-annual gift show. We spent last week at the Mart searching for new and unique product lines to add to our exisitng selection. These are just a few of the great products that will be available soon.
Jolie Home — a brand new premier paint and embellishment product line in the decorative painting industry. Jolie paints require little surface preparation, works on almost any surface, and come in an endless array of beautiful colors. This made in America paint line is perfect for refreshing that furniture piece you love, but just doesn’t fit into your current decor. Stay tuned for product demos and workshops this summer at the store.
A&A Story — Creative French designs on durable, high quality vinyl mats. Easily transform your indoor space without spending a fortune. 100% recycled materials and made in the USA. Stop by and look at our pattern kit and let us help you design your space.
Terra Fresca Pottery — Spruce up your outdoor space with these beautiful glazed ceramic planters. We have a pallet scheduled for March delivery. You’ll fall in love with the colors and designs! Adding a beautiful ceramic pot filled with greenery and blossoms can add a layer of texture to your outdoor space. Of course, they will pair perfectly with our POLYWOOD® line of outdoor furniture.
Speaking of POLYWOOD®, it continues to be our core outdoor furniture line. We have doubled our garden showroom to showcase new products and expand our offerings to include cantilever and garden umbrellas as well as furniture covers. With a 20-year warranty, POLYWOOD® will be the last outdoor furniture you’ll ever have to purchase. Made in the USA with recycled materials, POLYWOOD® is virtually maintenance free and won’t fade in the elements. Pricing includes shipping, assembly, and delivery in the Golden Isles. We can also drop ship anywhere in the country free of charge. We are especially looking forward to visiting the POLYWOOD® plant in Syracuse, Ind. to get a firsthand look a the process from start to finish.
Saltwater will continue its tradition of giving back to the local community. A portion of every sale is donated to a different local charity each month. When you shop at Saltwater, you’re supporting organizations like: Casa Glynn, Habitat for Humanity, The Humane Society, St. Simons Land Trust, Coastal Coalition for Children, and Americas Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.
Our popular lecture/event series “Gatherings in the Garden” will continue in 2020. Last years gatherings included Ben Slade of the St. Simons Island Land Trust and Alice Keys of One Hundred Miles. When it’s posted, information about the series can be found on our website www.saltwaterssi.com. Follow us on social media using the handle @saltwaterssi. To be the first to know about what’s going on and receive a coupon for your next visit, text ’saltwater’ to the number 31996.
Join us for a special Artist Market on Saturday, March 28th from 10 a.m. to3 p.m.. featuring Sandy Lent, local glass jewelry artist and Sandy Metzger, local painter.
We are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Come by for a visit soon!