The search for a new president for the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce is over.
Ralph Staffins III was named as the new president and chief executive officer in an announcement Wednesday. He replaces longtime chamber president Milton H. “Woody” Woodside, who has held the position since 1985.
Staffins is currently serving as president and chief executive officer of the Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce in Covington, located about 30 miles north of Atlanta. He has led the chamber, economic development office, main street program and tourism department there since 2015.
Last year under Staffins’ leadership, the chamber was awarded the 4-Star Certification by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The award is one of the highest given, with only the top 3 percent of chambers in the nation earning the designation.
“We are excited to welcome Ralph to Brunswick and the Golden Isles,” said Jeff Bennett of Collins & Associates, Real Estate Appraisers and the 2018-2019 chamber board chair. “Ralph has the experience as a chamber professional to continue to build on the great work our chamber has been able to accomplish for the past 30-plus years. He will build on that by bringing a new perspective to our chamber and business community.”
Prior to serving in Covington, Staffins served as executive director of Forward McDuffie in Thompson and as the economic development director in Wilkinson County. He graduated for Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in political science and earned a master’s degree in public administration in 2008.
He currently serves as vice chair of the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives and will chair the organization next year. He is also designated by the International Economic Development Council as a certified economic development professional.
He will start his new job on June 1. Staffins’ family, including his wife, Rachel and their three children — a 7-year-old, 5-year-old and 1-year-old — will relocate to Glynn County this summer.
“To have the opportunity to lead the Brunswick- Golden Isles Chamber and grow in my profession is exciting,” Staffins said.
“Following in the footsteps of a chamber icon like Woody Woodside is going to be challenging. I look forward to becoming a part of the team that continues building a strong business community.”