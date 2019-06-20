Coastal Georgia men’s basketball team inked two new signees on Thursday set to join the Mariners for the 2019-2020 basketball season.
The newest members are Alabama A&M transfer Shaquille Seville and incoming freshman Antavious “Tay” Howard.
Howard is a 6-foot-3, 170 pound guard from East Jackson High School in Commerce. In his final year at East Jackson, he averaged 18.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals a game.
He shot 47 percent from the floor during the 2018-19 season and 38 percent from beyond the arc. Howard passed the 1,000-career point mark back on January 18 and is one of two 1,000-point scorers in East Jackson’s history. He was also known to get to the gym each morning by himself at 6 a.m. for workouts for the past two years.
Howard was also named All-Region, All-Area, and was the Christmas Classic tournament MVP.
He maintained a 3.68 GPA during high school taking honors courses, so Howard has it together on both the basketball court and classroom.
On May 16, Howard earned the 2019 Athens Banner Herald’s Most Versatile Player of the Year Award at the All-Star Preps Best of ABH award ceremony.
“We are very excited to get a very versatile athlete in Tay,” Coastal Georgia coach Jesse Watkins said in a statement. “He can play the point or the off-guard position. He can really shoot it and has a good vision on the floor. He has a bright future here with the Mariners. He brings an incredible work ethic and winning attitude to our program.”
Seville is a 6-foot-9, and 250 pound center and has the nickname Diesel. He’s from Palm Bay, Florida and initially played for Eastern Florida State before transferring to Alabama A&M. Now he will join the Mariners to fill the void at the center position.
While Coastal has 6-foot-9 235 pound rising senior Karim N’diaye on the roster, Seville will bring some Division I experience to the court.
“We were previously recruiting Shaquille from Eastern Florida State. Shaquille will contribute right away for our team,” Watkins said. “He can fill the void for us at the center position, and he is a very powerful player. Shaquille is a very bright young man, and he is an outstanding student and a person of good character. He is a very hard worker in the classroom and on the court. We are excited to have Shaq, also known as Diesel, join the Mariners basketball team.“
At Alabama A&M, Seville played in 18 games getting one start last year averaging 3.5 points a game and 3.4 rebounds a game. Seville also shot 53.3 percent from the floor when playing.
Coastal Georgia men’s basketball team looks to make a repeat appearance to the Sun Conference tournament finals after falling short of the title last season. The Mariners lost one senior, Hayden Goins, but will return their entire starting five.